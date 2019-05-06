Forty Years Ago, May 6, 1979: Teesta Rift

Indian and Bangladesh experts have differences on working out an agreed basis for sharing the Teesta water. Indian experts want the availability of water to be measured in totality in the Bangladesh region for which the country proposes to use Teesta water, while Bangladesh insists on the availability to be at the point where the river enters its territory, according to joint commission sources. A suitable machinery for sharing the water, in pursuance of Prime Minister Morarji Desai’s recent talks with President Ziaur Rahman, is to be set up by the Joint River Commission of the two countries. The commission is likely to meet in Delhi later this month to discuss the augmentation of the Ganga flow.

Non-aligned Meet

Advertising

Preservation of nonaligned unity was the strand that ran through the 35-minute discussion which the Yugoslav foreign minister, Josip Vrhovec, had with Prime Minister Morarji Desai on May 4. There was unanimity of views on the issue of Egypt’s expulsion from the nonaligned movement: That there was no case for such a step to be taken, and that such a move must be discouraged. Southeast Asia was also identified as the critical area, where the interests of three major powers — the US, USSR and China — were clashing.

Lone In Custody

Abdul Gani Lone, chairman of the newly-formed Kashmir People’s Conference and a “few of his associates” were taken into custody at Baramulla, in north Kashmir. Lone, also a member of the state assembly, had attended a meeting of the District Development Board at Baramulla. As soon as he entered the meeting hall, he created a row by taking exception to his not having been allotted a suitable seat. He also reportedly protested against the way in which his party’s public meeting at Sopore was disturbed on May 5.