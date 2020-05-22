Forty Years Ago: May 22, 1980

The Islamic Conference is expected to be appointed to discuss ways to settle the Afghanistan problem and to undertake consultation on the matter. The Islamic Conference is expected to be appointed to discuss ways to settle the Afghanistan problem and to undertake consultation on the matter.

Assam Unrest

Curfew was clamped on Howli, a small town about 130 km from Gauhati following clashes between supporters of the All-Assam Minority Students Union (AAMSU) and the All-Assam Students Union (AASU) resulting in injuries to 10 persons (according to UNI, troops have been placed on the alert in Assam as tension mounted in several areas following group clashes). Violence continued unabated in the commercial centre of Tinsukia for the fifth day taking the death toll to five. While the army carried out a flag march in Tinsukia, reinforcements of the Border Security Force and Central Reserve Police were rushed to Howli and Nagarbera, about 100 km from Gauhati, as tension mounted.

IC Appointment

The Islamic Conference is expected to be appointed to discuss ways to settle the Afghanistan problem and to undertake consultation on the matter. The official spokesman of the Islamic Conference, Kacem Zaheri, said that this proposal is contained in a draft resolution approved by the political committee for final consideration and adoption by the full session. The proposal includes that the chairman of the Islamic foreign ministers’ conference should be the chairman of the proposed ministerial committee.

South Korea Riots

Thousands of anti-government protestors, many armed with rifles and machine-guns, battled with soldiers and police in Kwangju. Army troops killed at least 11 persons and wounded 63 others as the protestors took control of almost the entire South Korean city. The martial law command announced that demonstrators had raided several armouries containing hundreds of automatic rifles and M-l carbines, along with ammunition, and a number of light machine-guns. The announcement said two light machine-guns were set up on the top of Chonnam University’s hospital building, and was used to fire on troops.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.