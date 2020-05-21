Forty Years Ago, May 21, 1980: Assam Formula

As a result of these mediatory moves, a tentative formula is understood to have emerged. As a result of these mediatory moves, a tentative formula is understood to have emerged.

A fresh round of talks between Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the leaders of the All-Assam Gana Sangram Parishad (AAGSP) and the All-Assam Students Union (AASU) on the “foreign nationals” issue in the near future appears to be a distinct possibility. Mrs Gandhi’s personal emissary, Yashpal Kapur, came on a special mission to Shillong about 10 days ago and held closed door parleys with the agitation leaders at the residence of a former Assam minister. As a result of these mediatory moves, a tentative formula is understood to have emerged. The broad outline of the formula is that while the migrants entering Assam after March 25, 1971 would be deported, the burden of those who migrated before that date would be shared by the rest of the country.

Iran Hostage Crisis

The Islamic foreign ministers appealed to Iran to settle the American embassy hostage affair “in the spirit of Islam” and called on the US to refrain from actions which might impede such a solution. The call was given in a resolution adopted by the ministers who have been meeting in Islamabad since Saturday. A conference spokesman said the resolution denounced “American aggression against Iran” and the “violation of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Cong (I) Win Likely

That the Congress (I) is going to sweep the Assembly election in Maharashtra is not doubted even by the opposition. Knowing fully well that the division of votes among them will only benefit the Congress (I), the opposition parties are contesting the election on their own strength on the ground that they want to build up their respective organisations. Although the Congress (I) is facing the problem of rebel candidates in almost 100 of the 288 constituencies, the state leadership is not worried. The leaders feel that the electorate will vote, as in the past, for the symbol of the party and Mrs Indira Gandhi, and not for the individual candidates.

