Forty Years Ago, May 2, 1980: Five-day Week

The Union cabinet is understood to have approved the proposal for a five-day work week and an announcement in this regard is likely soon. The department of personnel of the Union home ministry has been asked to take necessary action. The five-day week plan was mooted some time ago in view of the increasingly felt need for conservation of energy and fuel. Moreover, it was felt that with two off-days in a week, the employees will be better equipped physically and mentally to do better justice to their jobs. Government sources have estimated that a five-day week will mean a yearly national saving of Rs 600 crore in the form of savings in fuel, energy and other expenditures.

US Veto On Palestine

The United States vetoed a Tunisian resolution that would have had the UN Security Council call for a Palestinian state. The vote was 10-1 with four abstentions. The resolution got one more than the nine votes needed to put it through under normal circumstances, but the US’s negative vote killed it. Britain, France, Portugal and Norway abstained. Tunisia, Niger, Gambia, Mexico, Jamaica, Bangladesh, the Philippines, China, the Soviet Union and East Germany all voted for the proposal. US Ambassador Donald McHenry, just before casting his negative vote, explained to the Council that he would do so because the resolution could not “bring the achievement of peace one day closer to practical reality.”

Bahuguna Resigns

H N Bahuguna, Congress-I secretary general, has resigned. He also resigned from the Congress-I working committee and parliamentary board. When he was asked why, Bahuguna said: “I had become non-functional. No job on hand and nothing to do.” He said it had “nothing to do with” the list of Congress-I candidates for the UP assembly elections. He said he had not, however, resigned from the party.

