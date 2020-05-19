Forty Years Ago: May 19, 1980

Military authorities took control of South Korea arresting both pro-government and dissident political figures, banning all political activity and closing universities and colleges. Military authorities took control of South Korea arresting both pro-government and dissident political figures, banning all political activity and closing universities and colleges.

Manipur insurgency

The governor of North-Eastern states, L P Singh, has approved the proposal of the Manipur government to declare a little more than half of Manipur valley as a disturbed area. This is with a view to employ armed forces in aid of the civil authorities in dealing with the Maoist Meiti insurgents. A formal notification invoking Section 3 of the Assam and Manipur Disturbed Areas Act, 1955, and Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act 1958, will be issued at Imphal tomorrow. This will empower the government to ask the Army to step in to shoot at sight, search houses without any warrant, and make arrests without assigning any reason.

China missile launch

China successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile to its target area in the South Pacific yesterday morning, the official Xinhua news agency reported. The brief Xinhua “flash” only said: “China achieved complete success this morning in launching its first carrier rocket to the destined area in the Pacific Ocean”. China has not specified the rocket’s launching site on the China mainland, but it was believed to be in northwest Sinkiang province, about 10,000 kilometres (6.200 miles) from the target area. A missile with this range could carry a nuclear warhead to any point within the Soviet Union or to the US West Coast.

Junta action

Military authorities took control of South Korea arresting both pro-government and dissident political figures, banning all political activity and closing universities and colleges. The move followed last week’s violent anti-government demonstrations by Korean university students. Early morning, following the extension of martial law, soldiers swept through Seoul arresting more than 20 political leaders. Others detained included several members of the national assembly, the head of the Korean Journalists’ Association and an estimated 100 students. The measures follow demonstrations last week by students angered at the slow pace of democratic reforms.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.