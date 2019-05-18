Forty Years Ago: May 18, 1979

Absent sir

Government whips were under severe criticism from within the Janata Party in Parliament over the defeat of the Constitution’s 46th Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha today. Judging from the vote, there was no difference of opinion in the party or in Parliament over the amendment which seeks to give statutory status to the Minority Commission and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes Commission. Yet the bill fell through because not even the minimum 273 members were present in the House at the time of voting. Nearly 280 Janata members of the Lok Sabha were in town last night to cast their vote in the JPP polls, but in the House today, out of the 205 members who voted for the Constitution Amendment Bill, not more than 180 members could be from the Janata Party, which had the main responsibility in seeing the official bill through.

Special Courts Bill

The President gave his assent to the Special Courts Bill that was passed by the Lok Sabha last week. The bill, which will be gazetted tonight as the Special Courts Act, paves the way for the early trial of Indira Gandhi, her son Sanjay Gandhi and some of her Emergency associates. The government is initiating steps to set up three special courts in Delhi. The Chief Justice of India and the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court have been requested to nominate three sitting judges to these courts.

Aligarh violence

Some Parliament members are responsible for incitement in the incident that occurred in Aligarh, recently. The minister of state for home affairs, S D Patil, said in the Rajya Sabha today that he had information that “certain honourable members did incite.” He did not name them and no member pressed him to say who they are. He was replying during the nearly five-hour long discussion on the incidents resulting in the closure of Aligarh Muslim University.

