Forty Years Ago, March 9, 1981: Pak talks break down

The fate of more than hundred people held hostage by the hijackers of a Pakistani plane at Kabul airport remained uncertain as the Pakistani negotiating team broke off talks with the hijackers tonight. Radio Kabul in a late night bulletin said that the leader of the Pakistani team, Ajaz-ul-din, had accused the hijackers of trying to bring political pressure on the Pakistani government. Ajaz-ul-din made this announcement after a round of talks with the leader of hijackers, Alamgir. Alamgir had demanded the release of 43 prisoners as a condition for the release of the hostages. Earlier, they had demanded the release of 93 prisoners.

Polish workers strike

Polish workers joined thousands of students at the University of Warsaw tonight to commemorate a month of riots that began here 13 years ago. The commemoration took place near the exact site where the riots erupted on March 8,1968 and sparked clashes between students and the police. Meanwhile, another ceremony with strong anti-Zionist accent took place at a building in downtown Warsaw.

J&K refugee impasse

About 300 West Pakistan refugees who migrated to Jammu and Kashmir at the time of Partition entered into Pakistan territory at noon today in protest against the state government’s failure to confer citizenship rights. As the Pakistan Rangers prevented them from proceeding beyond 100 yards of the international border, the refugees sat on dharna with 300 women and children.

Taking on dacoits

Chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh held two rounds of talks for joint action to tackle the dacoit menace in the Yamuna and Chambal ravines. UP CM V P Singh said that it was decided to improve the communication system between the two states so that any information on dacoits could be shared.