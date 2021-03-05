Forty Years Ago, March 5, 1981: Reagan On Soviets

United Stares President Ronald Reagan has reiterated that he has no intention of sending troops to El Salvador but declared in an interview to CBS that the United States would not just sit “passively and let this hemisphere be invaded by outside forces”. He also said that when the Secretary of State, Alexander Haig, talked of stopping Cuban support of the guerillas at the source, he was not in any way suggesting an American “assault on Cuba”. On Soviet Union President Brezhnev’s invitation to a summit, Reagan said, “I think it would help bring about such a meeting if the Soviet Union revealed that its moderate its aggression. Afghanistan is an example. We could talk a lot better if there was some indication that they truly wanted to be a member of the peace-loving nations”.

Hijackers Contacted

Radio Kabul has reported that a Pakistani negotiating team had made its first contact with the leader of a group of hijackers holding more than 100 people on board a Pakistani airliner in Kabul. Previous attempts by the three-member Pakistani team had come to a naught. The hijackers have set free over 40 passengers, including 27 women and 13 children. They have presented their reply to a Pakistani team and were told that a reply would soon be given.

Gujarat Unrest

Medical students and junior doctors turned down a demand to suspend their agitation for at least three months and said that they would continue their strike in a peaceful but effective manner. They, however, said that they were willing to suspend their stir for “a little” if the government adopts a conciliatory stance and accepts any of the five formulae presented to it. Meanwhile the school and college students said that they would continue the stir even if the medical students suspended their agitation.