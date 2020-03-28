Forty Years Ago, March 28, 1980: Rajya Sabha vote

The Chhatra Parishad (I) and Yuba Congress (I) intensified their “economic blockade” of Assam with violent demonstrations at several points in North Bengal. The Chhatra Parishad (I) and Yuba Congress (I) intensified their “economic blockade” of Assam with violent demonstrations at several points in North Bengal.

The Rajya Sabha endorsed the dissolution of nine state assemblies after the Opposition staged a walk-out protesting against the “anti-democratic and disgraceful” proclamations that led to the dismissal of nine non-Congress-I state governments. Defections from opposition parties as well as the support of the DMK and several independents helped the ruling party, that started with 71 members when the last session of the Rajya Sabha began, stave off a defeat for the second time in the House where it has only 101 members. The absence of several Opposition members at the time of voting also turned out to be a crucial factor in the government’s victory.

Anti-Assam Protest

The Chhatra Parishad (I) and Yuba Congress (I) intensified their “economic blockade” of Assam with violent demonstrations at several points in North Bengal. At the rail-road junction near Bagdogra airport, a large number of volunteers demonstrated, halting some 20 Assam-bound trucks. A train was also sought to be stopped. Four trucks were set on fire. The police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse violent demonstrators, unlike in the previous few days when a show of force dispersed the protestors. About 250 volunteers were arrested and some persons were injured in the lathicharge.

Nuclear Security

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi assured the Rajya Sabha that experiments on the enrichment of uranium “are going on” and there was no need to be exercised over Pakistan’s reported capability to produce weapons-grade uranium. Seeking to allay apprehensions of the members, she said general preparations to strengthen the defence of the country was a continuing process and therefore there was no reason to develop a sense of insecurity. K C Pant expressed concern over India’s security in the light of activities in Pakistan.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.