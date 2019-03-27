Forty Years Ago, March 27, 1979: Idi fights Tanzania

The Ugandan President, Idi Amin, said he was surrounded by Tanzanian tanks but was prepared to fight his way out, using only 20 loyal men against 20,000 enemy troops. “I’m looking forward to having breakfast with the enemy,” said Amin through a presidential aide who telephoned reporters in Nairobi. The Uganda radio, monitored in Nairobi, carried a similar report after Amin personally telephoned the newsroom. According to Amin, he could see 12 Tanzanian tanks from the window of his official residence. Amin said the armour had arrived during the night and had cut off his residence in Entebbe from Kampala, the capital 32 km away. The report, if true, would signify a major blow to Amin’s military supply routes. Most of the weapons and soldiers reportedly supplied by Libya this month were flown into Entebbe.

Israel-Egypt peace

Advertising

President ANWAR Sadat of Egypt and Prime Minister Menachem Begin of Israel today signed a peace treaty at the White House at a moving ceremony presided over by President Carter. In the next few months Israel will quit all occupied Egyptian territory under arrangements worked out at Camp David, and initiate a process which could lead to Palestinian autonomy and later independence or result in more war.

Arab vs Israel-Egypt

Arab foes of the Israeli-Egyptian peace treaty protested the pact with bombs, demonstrations, strikes and raging threats on Monday. Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat vowed to “chop off the hands” of US president Jimmy Carter, Egypt leader Anwar Sadat and Israel PM Menachem Begin, a threat that sent excited guerillas into Beirut’s streets firing their weapons into the air. Caution over the start of an uncertain peace dampened any prepeace euphoria in Egypt and Israel. Arab governments prepared to mount economic sanctions against Egypt. In Teheran, protesters took over the Egyptian embassy.