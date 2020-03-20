Forty Years Ago, March 20, 1980: No RSS Imprint

Express Front Page, March 20, 1980. (Express Archives) Express Front Page, March 20, 1980. (Express Archives)

The Janata Parliamentary board has decided by a majority that no functionary of the party or its legislator shall take part in the day-to-day activities of the RSS. The decision was stoutly opposed by leaders of the Jana Sangh group in the Janata Party, including L K Advani, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Nanaji Deshmukh. The crisis over the dual membership question that has been nagging the party for over a year now, continues unresolved and threatens to split the party again. Angry at the Parliamentary Board’s decision, the Jana Sangh leaders have made it clear that they will not accept it under any circumstances.

AMU Minority Status

The political affairs committee of the cabinet decided to restore to Aligarh Muslim University its minority character. The government will now bring forward in the current session of Parliament a bill to amend the Aligarh Muslim University Act. The law minister, who attended the PAC meeting, has been asked to draft the necessary amendments in consultation with the home ministry. The decision follows a fairly prolonged debate in the country on whether the Aligarh Muslim University should be given back its statu s as a minority institution. The right of minorities to establish and administer educational institutions has been recognised in Article 30(1) of the Constitution.

Assam Tribune Attack

The Calcutta office of the Assam Tribune on the busy Chittaranjan Avenue was ransacked by a group of agitated Congress (I) supporters in protest against the “tortures” being inflicted on the linguistic minorities in Assam. Over 300 demonstrators went to the paper’s office in a procession after staging an hour-long demonstration outside the Assam Bhawan. The deputy commissioner of police (Central) told a UNI correspondent that four police personnel were hit by stones and brickbats hurled at them by the agitated demonstrators.

