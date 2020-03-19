Forty Years Ago, March 19,1980: J&K Complaint

The Indian Express front page, March 19, 1980. (Express Archive) The Indian Express front page, March 19, 1980. (Express Archive)

The Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Sheikh Abdullah, said in the state assembly that the Congress (I) was “conspiring to overthrow” his government in the state and declared his determination to “fight back” with the support of his party and the people. The Kashmir leader charged the Congress (I) with having evolved a “strategy” to dissolve the state assembly on the pretext of “deteriorating law and order situation” by creating “disruption in every field through own party men.”

No Bengal Bank

The Centre does not favour West Bengal’s proposal to open a bank of its own. The proposal was contained in the budget speech by Ashok Mitra, the state finance minister. The opposition to the proposal is mainly on the ground that if the states were allowed to operate their own banks, the financial transactions would become partisan, particularist and parochial. The states will vie with each other to attract deposits and accounts; the nationalised banks which transcend state considerations and boundaries at present will be reduced in activity and scope.

Nuclear Doubts

The US ambassador to India, Robert Goheen, said that his government has sought clarifications from India about Indira Gandhi’s statement in regard to nuclear policy before it could take action on the Indian applications for enriched uranium for Tarapur. The prime minister had said in the Rajya Sabha that India would not hesitate to carry out nuclear explosions in the “national interest”. Goheen said that India had made two applications for licences for 20 tonnes of uranium each which would be enough for two years. He said while the applications were “clearable” within the grace provisions of the US legislation, the matter was still subject to approval by the US Congress and subject to the assurance from India that the nuclear fuel would not be used for development of nuclear devices.

