Forty Years Ago, March 18, 1981: Gujarat Agitation

The leaders of the anti-reservation agitation in Gujarat today rejected the state government to go in for another round of talks on March 22 and said that they would rather talk with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. There is no point in holding talks that eventually lead in failure, they said. Mrugesh Vaishnav, president of the action committee of the agitating medicos, said that, “We would like to congratulate the PM for her bold stand on the reservation issue, particularly her statement that ‘reservation on its own is not good and meritorious students should not suffer”’. He said the PM must now come out with an alternative formula that takes care of the interests of the downtrodden.

Gulf Peace Proposal

President Sekou Toure of Guinea who arrived in Delhi to a warm welcome said that Islamic nations were evolving fresh proposals to solve the Iran-Iraq problem. Apparently, this will be a modified version of the earlier proposal by Islamic states. This means that Iran and Iraq will have to hold separate discussions with two different groups of peacemakers – one Islamic and two, the non-aligned countries.

Search For Pan Singh

The Madhya Pradesh government has launched a massive search operation in the ravines of the Chambal for the international athlete turned dacoit, Pan Singh Tomar. Lajja, a member of a breakaway group earlier associated with Pan Singh, was shot dead by the MP police on March 16. Lajja was said to be present when Pan Singh gunned down five members of the Gujjar community.

RBI Policy

The Reserve Bank’s restrictive credit policy will continue without any changes. RBI governor I G Patel said this in the background of growing inflationary pressures and in the context of sustaining the economic growth that began last year.