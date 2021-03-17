Forty Years Ago, March 17, 1981: PM on quotas

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has said that the reservation policy will continue till such as is necessary. She also said that efforts should be made to ensure that genuinely meritorious students did not suffer or were discriminated against. The reservation policy was envisaged for 15 years but its purpose was not served, she said. She explained that the policy was a sort of extra help to the disadvantaged, though in itself this wasn’t sufficient. The prime minister also talked of brain drain and said that if the meritorious students did not find congenial conditions in the country they would go abroad.

A hostage’s account

The three men who hijacked the PIA aircraft hit some of their hostages with a pistol butt, and forced the Pakistani diplomat, whom they later killed, to play Russian roulette, an American hostage has said. Charlotte Hubel said that contrary to some reports, the hijackers did not leave the aircraft. They did not sleep for three days, she said.

Mizo accord

The home minister is hopeful of an accord with the Mizo National Front before the monsoons. This will give the Centre some time to prepare for the elections in which the MNF chief Laldenga is likely to lock horns against the state chief minister Brigadier T Sailo. The government has made it known to the MNF that statehood for Mizoram will definitely be considered though it should not be made the precondition for talks. According to sources the government is not averse to giving Mizoram the same constitutional status as given to Nagaland under the Shillong Accord.

Ram offers help

The former Deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram has said that he is willing to help the Centre in framing a solution to the problems in Assam and the Northeast. These are national issues, he said.