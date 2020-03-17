Forty Years Ago, March 17, 1980: New Party

The Indian Express front page, March 17, 2020. The Indian Express front page, March 17, 2020.

Lok Dal vice-president Raj Narain, said that a “secular and democratic national alternative” to the Congress-I would be formed “within a week to 10 days”. He said he had been in touch with suitable parties to form this national alternative, but refused to divulge any other details. Narain, however, said that he had meetings with Janata leaders on this matter and had asked them to implement clause 5 and clause 6 of the party constitution, which sought to prevent elected representatives and office-bearers from being members of any other body — in essence the abolition of dual membership.

Janata And Sangh

Krishan Lal Sharma, Janata Party leader and former organising secretary of the Jana Sangh said in Chandigarh the the rumours that the Jana Sangh would leave the Janata party were false. These rumours were being spread by the “outdoor” agents of Indira Gandhi, Sharma told a press conference. According to him, the purpose was to disintegrate the Janata Party to benefit the Congress-I. Sharma also said that given the Jana Sangh was an original constituent of the Janata Party, there was no question of any other group asking its erstwhile members to leave. He said the Jana Sangh has never asked any other group to leave the Janata.

Zia For Talks

Pakistan President Ziaul Haq is anxious to discuss with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi all issues relating to the Subcontinent, particularly Afghanistan, according to Lok Dal leader George Fernandes. Fernandes, who recently visited Pakistan, told the press that the Zia and other Pakistani leaders had made it clear to him that their country was not interested in strengthening the relationship with the US or appeasing the USSR in the wake of developments in Afghanistan . He said Zia and his foreign minister, Aga Shahi, believed that all issues in the area could be settled if India and Pakistan took a united stand.

