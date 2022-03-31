March 31, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Maneka Ousted

Indira Gandhi personally asked Maneka Gandhi to “get out” of 1 Safdarjung Road immediately after Monday’s elections to the Rajya Sabha were over around 2 pm, Sanjay Gandhi’s widow told this newspaper. Maneka Gandhi said that the PM called her to her outer office and in the presence of several persons asked her to leave. She said she begged for two days’ time to quit as she had no house to go to and her son Varun was running a fever. But Mrs Gandhi was adamant, she said. She said her unceremonious dismissal from the house she came to as a bridge more than seven years ago had taken her completely by surprise.

Still A Gandhi

“I am still a Gandhi,” declared Maneka Gandhi after she was thrown out of Mrs Indira Gandhi’s house. Looking remarkably composed in a white Bengali sari, the 26-year-old widow of Mrs Gandhi’s favourite son, Sanjay. said: “I am their bahu and I consider myself part of the Gandhi family. If my mother-in-law does not want me in the house, she has every right to throw me out. But I feel I have been unfairly thrown out.” Maneka said she would return to 1 Safdarjung Road if Mrs Gandhi asked her back without conditions. “I have been told that I will not be allowed to meet anybody including my relatives if I want to live with them. Ever since Sanjay died, my mail has been censored, my telephone tapped,” she claimed.

Bengal Polls On

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the writ petitions filed by the Congress-I and allies against the publication of electoral rolls in West Bengal and criticised the Calcutta High Court for passing orders that “brought to a standstill the entire election process” in the state. The five-judge Constitution Bench, by a unanimous order, set aside all orders which stood in the way of the election process.