July 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lal faces Obstacles

The Lok Dal leader, Devi Lal’s claim to the status of the leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha has not been accepted either by the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat or the state government so far. The matter has taken an interesting turn with a communication reportedly sent to Devi Lal by the Vidhan Sabha secretariat asking him to intimate the ideology and programme of the Lok Dal legislative party. The letter of the legislative party to the secretariat accepting Devi Lal as its leader was signed by all the 33 Lok Dal MLAs. According to rules, the support of only 10 members is sufficient to get a legislative party leader the status of the leader of the Opposition.