July 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lal faces Obstacles

The Lok Dal leader, Devi Lal’s claim to the status of the leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha has not been accepted either by the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat or the state government so far. The matter has taken an interesting turn with a communication reportedly sent to Devi Lal by the Vidhan Sabha secretariat asking him to intimate the ideology and programme of the Lok Dal legislative party. The letter of the legislative party to the secretariat accepting Devi Lal as its leader was signed by all the 33 Lok Dal MLAs. According to rules, the support of only 10 members is sufficient to get a legislative party leader the status of the leader of the Opposition.
Industry Concerns
Captains of industry told the Prime Minister that the credit squeeze had wrought havoc on industry and recessionary trends were already in evidence, especially in the engineering sector. The occasion for the complaint was a hurriedly-convened meeting of businessmen by the PM. The meeting was called to discuss ideas with spokesmen of industry on giving a new thrust to the economy. During the one and half hour meeting, the industrialists explained how the dear money policy of the Government had hit industrial production. They demanded a more liberal licensing policy.
Plane Hijacked
A Sri Lankan who hijacked an Alitalia jumbo jet on a Delhi-Bangkok flight released 139 of his 256 hostages after being told that his estranged Italian wife and son were on their way to Bangkok from Rome, Sri Lankan Ambassador Manel Abeysebiera said. The released included all the women aboard the aircraft, all persons under 19 years of age and all men over 50. The 139 released included 131 passengers and eight stewardesses.
