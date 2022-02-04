February 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Kerala Crisis

The debate started immediately after the new Speaker A C Jose was elected uncontested and was installed. It progressed through a series of bitter procedural wrangles and arguments over proprieties.

The ruling side and the Opposition fought every inch of the ground as the assembly began its two-day debate on the no-confidence motion against the 38-day old Karunakaran ministry. The debate started immediately after the new Speaker A C Jose was elected uncontested and was installed. It progressed through a series of bitter procedural wrangles and arguments over proprieties. It’s expected to end with the crucial voting on February 4. The Opposition’s main point was that the government still did not have a majority, that the governor had committed impropriety in installing it, that the Government was the child of political immorality propped up by defections and that the casting vote of the speaker could not sustain a government. The government side countered this by saying that the misrule of the Marxist-led government had forced the democratic forces to come together.