February 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Kerala Assembly

On a day of high drama in the Kerala Assembly, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker resigned to join the ranks of the opposition and the Janata Legislature Party split to give a one-vote edge to the ruling side. The Assembly, which met in the morning adjourned abruptly, as the speaker, A P Kurian, a motion for whose removal was listed first on the agenda, made the dramatic announcement of his resignation. The Deputy Speaker, Zakaria Saif, who accepted the resignation and took the chair, announced the adjournment of the House and his own intention to resign. Minutes before the Assemby session started, the five-member Janata Legislature Party split formally, with three members — Mr P Bhaskaran, Mr P C Thomas and Mrs Kamalam — walking out to offer their support to the one-month-old Karunakaran ministry, in defiance of the party high command’s directive.