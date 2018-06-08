Forty Years Ago, June 8, 1978: Vajpayee’s China Visit

The Indian Express’ front page (Express archive) The Indian Express’ front page (Express archive)

External Affairs Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is expected to visit Peking towards the end of the year in response to the Chinese government’s invitation. The exact date for the visit has not yet been fixed. But during their discussions, when David Owen enquired whether he would be going to China soon, Vajpayee said that he might go there towards the end of this year. China, the Soviet Union and the US and their respective roles in Africa and Asia were the main items of discussion between Owen and Vajpayee. Both sides asked searching questions. Vajpayee on his part did some plain-speaking about British attitude towards Zaire, Rhodesia, South Africa and Namibia. When the Soviet and Chinese role in the world was being discussed, Owen enquired about Indian policy towards China. Vajpayee said there was no doubt that India would like to normalise its relations with China and resolve its border “dispute” that country.

Shah Commission

The Shah Commission adjourned its hearing till the first week of July, after concluding preliminary examination of seven cases of “excesses” in Haryana during the Emergency. The cases related to detention of certain persons allegedly at the instance of then chief m, Bansi Lal, and his son, use of force in family planning and demolitions. Although Bansi Lal figured in most of the cases, he did not turn up to assist the commission. The next session of the Commission is likely to begin on July 3.

No Payment For 77

H V Kamath, the Janata Party MP, who won the prize of Rs 10,000 last year for suggesting the name of the new drink that sought to replace Coca-Cola is yet to receive the money. Union Industries Minister George Fernandes had intimated Kamath telegraphically that his entry, Double Seven, was adjudged the best and the award would be paid to him by Modern Bakeries.

