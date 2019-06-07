Forty Years Ago, June 7, 1979: State CMs’ Meet

State chief ministers met at a conference in New Delhi and broadly agreed on a series of steps to improve the working conditions of policemen. They accepted the central guidelines on the formation and recognition of associations of policemen and endorsed the move to provide institutional arrangements at district and state levels for the consideration of their grievances. No time-bound programme was evolved to implement the plan. The one-day conference accepted the Centre’s approach to six major problems which were reviewed in depth. The Union home minister, H M Patel, presided over the deliberations.

Non-aligned Unity

Sri Lankan president J R Jayewardene formally opened what has the makings to be the most controversial non-aligned conclave yet: The conference of the foreign ministers of the co-ordinating bureau of non-aligned countries. Jayewardene struck a hopeful note in his address: “It is argued that the bipolar world does not exist any longer and that non-alignment as a middle course between two contending power blocs is no longer relevant.” He went on to add that, “The end of bi-polarity as the dominant feature of international relations makes non-alignment to my mind even more relevant than before, because the existence of different centres of power makes it all the more necessary that the non-aligned countries pursue even-handed relationships with all of them.”

Asghar Assertions

Air Marshal Asghar Khan has given an interesting account of the 1965 Indo- Pakistani war for which, he said, his country was not adequately prepared and yet the late president, Ayub Khan, agreed to launch an adventure against India on the advice of the late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He said he was convinced that Bhutto deliberately misguided Ayub Khan expecting that Pakistan would suffer a defeat. Khan made these assertions in his book The First Round: Indo-Pakistan War 1965.