Forty Years Ago, June 6, 1978: New Janata Crisis

The Janata Party was heading for fresh trouble with Raj Narain demanding reconstitution of the national executive and the central parliamentary board of the party. In Narain’s scheme of things, Chandra Shekhar, who has lately been a target of Narain’s attack, will have to seek re-election from the reconstituted national executive. It is not known whether the home minister is party to Raj Narain’s demand, but it is significant that the health minister summoned media to launch his attack on the national executive and the parliamentary board after a meeting with Charan Singh at the AIIMS. Singh resigned from the national executive and the parliamentary board a few weeks ago and is yet to take back his resignation.

JP’s Total Revolution

Jayaprakash Narayan ascribed the retarded momentum of total revolution to frustration among the people caused by the failure of its adherents to exercise a wholesome influence on the government. JP warned that, with the expectations of the people remaining unfulfilled, the dictatorial forces were once again rearing their ugly heads.

Sanjay Gets Bail

Sanjay Gandhi, accused in the Kissa Kursi Ka case, was released on bail by an additional sessions judge of Delhi on the expiry of the one month for which he had been ordered to be kept in judicial custody. The judge laid it down as a condition that Gandhi shall not leave the country during the trial without prior permission of the court.

Bhutto’s Fate

Highly places sources are indicating that the Pakistan government has decided to execute the deposed former prime minister, Z A Bhutto, after his appeals are exhausted, Newsweek reported. The magazine said Bhutto would be hanged within three months.

