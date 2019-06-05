Forty Years Ago, June 5, 1979: UP Hartal Off

The nine-day-old hartal by traders in Uttar Pradesh was called off after a negotiated settlement with the chief minister. The call for a “Bharat bandh” tomorrow was also withdrawn. The finance minister, Madhukar Dighe, pleaded his ignorance to the agreement reached between the chief minister and the representatives of the UP Udyog Vyapar Mandal as he was not associated with it during the negotiations, which started last night and concluded this morning. The decision for the withdrawal of the strike was announced in the Vidhan Sabha by Chief Minister Banarasi Das, and, later, by the general secretary of the mandal, Jagdish Arora.

All Party Effort

Advertising

president N Sanjiva Reddy said in Trivandrum that if democracy was to be strengthened in a multi-party system like the one in India “all parties must sit together and tackle all major issues”. Laying the foundation stone of the new Rs 3 crore four-storey legislature complex of Kerala, he said the country’s parliamentary system had worked and survived successtully all these years, because the Congress ruled the country continuously for nearly three decades. That position of the Congress is now gone and in this “test period”, different political parties must sit together and tackle major problems facing the country.

Moroccan Affair

India may not pursue the Moroccan ambassador affair further. The ministry of external affairs had said in a statement that the government has lost “all confidence in the desire or ability” of the Moroccan ambassador in Delhi, Abdulhaq Saadani, to promote Indo-Moroccan relations. But there is also a desire not to precipitate things. In fact, the minister of external affairs, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, had not seen the statement before it was issued. Not that the government condones the impetuous observations of the Moroccan ambassador on the condition of Indian Muslims, but it is felt that perhaps the matter could have been tackled differently.