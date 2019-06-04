Forty Years Ago, June 4, 1979: Army In Baroda

The Army was called out and a 12-hour curfew from 8 pm imposed in Baroda today as the city was rocked by large-scale violence and arson following a hike in milk prices by the Baroda Dairy. The police control room said late in the night that army jawans were posted at vulnerable points. Assistance of three companies was sought, it was officially learnt. Baroda is the second city in Gujarat to come under army control within a span of four days. Ahmedabad is already under army control as the police agitation turned violent there. Agitating policemen, with black ribbons, had earlier apparently failed to control the increasing violence. By early night, almost all the milk booths of the dairy were destroyed and a milk van and three state transport buses were up in flames.

Cambodia Violence

Heavy fighting between forces loyal to the ousted Cambodian Premier, Pol Pot, and the Vietnamese-led forces of Heng Samrin erupted last night south of the Cambodian border town of Poipet, Thai military sources said today. In the past several days Thai military observers in Aranyaprathet have reported that guerilla forces loyal to Pol Pot have moved back into an area about 15 to 20 km south of Poipet. After the fighting erupted last night, continuing this morning, Thai army reinforcements supported by tanks were sent into the border area near Klong Nam Sai, south of Aranyaprathet, in case fighting spilled over into Thailand, the sources said.

Heavy Water

Some disturbing facts have come to light which do not rule out the possibility of a deliberate hampering of Indian efforts to manufacture heavy water in adequate quantity. In the last couple of years, there has been startling frequency in the set back to manufacture heavy water plants at Baroda and Tuticorin. Work at two other plants at Kota and Talcher had also slowed down due to various reasons.