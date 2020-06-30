Forty Years Ago: June 30, 1980

Two persons were killed following a spurt of violence and arson by groups of miscreants at Kalyanpur village in Khowai sub-division of West Tripura, according to the latest police reports in Agartala. Two persons were killed following a spurt of violence and arson by groups of miscreants at Kalyanpur village in Khowai sub-division of West Tripura, according to the latest police reports in Agartala.

Sanjay’s plane

The crash of the Pitts S-2A aircraft, in which Sanjay Gandhi and Captain Subhash Saxena were killed, could not have been due to engine failure. Investigations so far have revealed that the propellers were rotating when the plane hit the ground. This conclusion was drawn from the nature of the damage caused to the propellers. Authoritative sources said that the body of the wrecked aircraft was being separately examined from the engine at the technical centre of the DGCA. The right side of the aircraft had been severely damaged, while the left was almost intact. This means the aircraft had taken a turn towards the right as it crashed. The sources said experts had also ruled out “fatigue” as a possible cause of the mishap as the aircraft was new and had flown only 10 hours.

Tripura violence

Two persons were killed following a spurt of violence and arson by groups of miscreants at Kalyanpur village in Khowai sub-division of West Tripura, according to the latest police reports in Agartala. One person was killed when the army fired one round to disperse two warring groups, while another was killed by miscreants who set on fire 25 houses of the tribals and five huts of the non-tribals at the village. The police said agitated tribals in retaliation set ablaze 50 huts of the non-tribals. Official sources said altogether 104 persons had been arrested.

Afghan mutiny

Reliable nonaligned diplomatic sources confirmed that an Afghan armoured division mutinied nine days ago at a base about 20 kilometres east of Kabul. A Kabul report reaching New Delhi on Friday said that Afghan army mutineers had killed 10 Soviet troops in an encounter following the rebellion. However, sources here said the embassy’s account did not cite casualties.

