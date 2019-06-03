Forty Years Ago, June 3, 1979: Ahmedabad Agitation

Ahmedabad was comparatively quiet on the sixth day of the policemen’s agitation today amid reports that the state government is ready to negotiate with them. The home minister, Popatlal Vyas, will meet a deputation of policemen to resolve the dispute, which had virtually led to the collapse of the city police administration and forced the government to seek help from the army and para-military forces. This virtual climb-down by the government has brightened prospects for a negotiated settlement before the chief ministers conference in Delhi on Wednesday. The government had earlier taken the stand that nothing would be discussed before the proposed Delhi meeting.

Advertising

Curbing Price Rise

The cabinet is divided over measures to curb price rise. Ministers agreed to cut down expenditure, money supply and burdens on the exchequer, but differ on how to do this. The one point on which they are all agreed is credit squeeze. The Reserve Bank governor has been instructed to take necessary steps in that direction. During discussions in the last three days, the cabinet has considered many suggestions to effect the economy. They vary from banning strikes and giving the public sector undertakings the right to dismiss erring or sluggish employees to freezing wages. The basic document which the cabinet has considered emanated from the Planning Commission, which describes a four-pronged approach.

Airlines On Alert

The government has placed all aircraft of the German Lufthansa and US Pan American Airlines under commando guard, along with those of the Japan Air Lines at the four international airports. Stating this, official sources told UNI that this has been done following the highest rating security alert given by Interpol about the Japanese “Red Army” terrorists. Similar measures have been taken by various governments worldwide.