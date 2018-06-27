Forty Years Ago, June 27, 1978: Janata Crisis

The Indian Express’ front page (Archive) The Indian Express’ front page (Archive)

Atal Bihari Vajpayee and George Fernandes returned from their two-hour discussion with Charan Singh at Suraj Kund with the impression that the home minister continued to believe he was the aggrieved party. Singh reportedly again expressed the feeling that he was not finding the atmosphere in the government and the party congenial for his way of thinking. Meanwhile, Health Minister Raj Narain said he was not planning to quit the party or the government.

Nanda Devi Death

Sources in Indian Mountaineering Foundation said there is no connection between the present, unpublicised expedition to Nanda Devi and the nuclear device lost in the vicinity of the peak by a CIA-linked expedition in 1965. The fact that there is such an expedition at all and the 10-member team that set out in mid-May expects to scale the peak in the next week or so came to light following the death of an Indian liaison officer attached to the group. The liaison officer, Captain S S Dhillon, died on June 6 after a fall at about 18,000 feet in which he received fatal injuries. The expedition sent a runner with the message of Dhillon’s death: The runner reached Joshimath on June 9. By June 10 evening, the defence ministry and the IMF were in possession of details of Dhillon’s death. Immediately, H C S Rawat, a seasoned mountaineer, was sent as substitute liaison officer. He joined the expedition on June 13. Thus between June 6-13, the all-US expedition was without an Indian liaison officer.

Strike Called Off

The proposed one-day strike in public sector undertakings scheduled for June 28 was called off following an agreement between central trade unions and the government. The agreement, which held out assurances on various issues raised by the unions, was signed at the end of a day-long meeting of workers’ representatives and ministers in charge of important economic ministries.

