Forty Years Ago, June 24, 1979: Raj Narain Resigns

The simmering crisis in the Janata Party erupted with the resignation of the former health minister, Raj Narain, from the party and the deputy prime minister, Charan Singh, accusing the Janata top brass of conspiring against the BLD constituent. This is the fallout from the Janata Parliamentary Board decision directing the Haryana chief minister, Devi Lal, to seek a vote of confidence from the state legislature party. Lal, who belongs to the BLD faction, however, resigned as leader of the Legislature Party presumably in protest against what was yesterday described by his supporters as “dictatorial verdict”.

CRPF Strikes

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans at the group centre at Jharoda Kalan near Najafgarh went on an indefinite strike last night in support of their demands for better working conditions and promotional avenues. After their supper, the jawans, numbering about 1,000, assembled in the stadium where their leaders addressed them. The group centre commandant, C M Pandey, failed to persuade them not to go on strike. However, senior officers at the group centre said that “everything was normal”. The CRPF director general, R C Gopal, denied that there was a strike at the group centre. “We have heard that the jawans have ventilated their grievances and we are looking into them,” he said.

West Indies Win

West Indies defeated England by 92 runs in the final of the Prudential Cup at Lords. Viv Richards scored 138 not out and Joel Garner took five wickets for 38. The West Indies reached 286 for nine in the allotted 60 overs. England, always trailing behind the clock, reached 183 for 2 but then suffered a dramatic collapse as they went recklessly for runs. In 26 minutes, the last eight wickets tumbled and England were all out for 194. Garner’s performance was one to go into the cricket history books. At one stage he had taken no wickets for 37.