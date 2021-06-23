Forty Years Ago, June 23, 1981: Snag in Apple

Space scientists in Sriharikota are struggling to reactivate one of two Apple’s two solar panels that failed to activate on June 21 endangering the Apple mission. Operations were continuing till late evening to deploy the stuck solar panel, the first major trouble for Apple since its launch last week from the European Space Agency launchpad in Kourou in Guyana. The second panel was successfully deployed by a radio command on June 21 after Apple was placed in a near geostationary orbit by the crucial firing of the satellite’s apogee booster motor. The two US-built solar panels and the back-up nickel cadmium batteries purchased from France are Apple’s only power sources. The panels together are equipped to generate 200 watts of power and the batteries come into play after these panels are exhausted.

Forces for Garhwal

Haryana and Punjab had sent their armed police to Garhwal for the June 14 election on telephonic instructions from the Union Home Ministry on June 9. The Centre wanted the two states to send bigger contingents. Haryana was asked to send 20 companies comprising about 2,500 men. The two states, however, explained that their police were already busy on important duties.

Hua’s visit

India’s ambassador to China, K S Bajpai, met Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and External Affairs Minister P V Narasimha Rao as high-level consultations in connection with the visit of the Chinese Foreign Minister continued. The Chinese ambassador also met External Affairs Ministry officials to finalise the itinerary.

Supporters executed

Eight leftist supporters of Iranian President Abolhassan Bani Sadr were executed in Tehran’s Evin prison. Six men and two women were put to death in addition to the 15 others who were executed last week.