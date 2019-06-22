Forty Years Ago, June 22, 1979: Refugee Resettlement

Thailand has suspended its plan to send more than 40,000 Kampuchean refugees back across the border into Kampuchea, with negotiations under way to resettle them elsewhere, BBC reports. A Thai military spokesman told newsmen in Bangkok that the repatriation plan was halted after the United States ambassador agreed to resettle more than 1,000 refugees and promised to urge France, Canada and Australia to increase their intake of refugees. At a news conference in Paris addressed by many prominent French personalities, including philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre, on Wednesday, France and other European nations were urged to set up transit camps for the thousands of Vietnamese Kampuchean and Laotian refugees now flooding South East Asia.

The Mizoram government has sent an SOS to the regional headquarters of the Border Security Force as well as the Central Reserve Police Force in Shillong to rush reinforcements of Para Military Forces. The government has also started a phased programme to repatriate the non-Mizos from the curfew-bound Aizawl town under a tight security cover, as the underground Mizo National Front (MNF) “quit notice” to all non-Mizos neared the deadline of July 1.

Pakistan is expected to explode a nuclear device this autumn, possibly in Multan, 475 km south of Islamabad, according to a weekly magazine, 8 days, published every Thursday in London. In its cover story, the magazine explains how, for five years, the Pakistanis fooled the nuclear powers into believing that they had neither the scientists, the material, nor the know-how to make the bomb. All the while, using a series of “front” companies, bogus purchasing orders, shadowy intermediaries, and foreign trained scientists, the Pakistanis got all they needed to out-trump the world and build a hydrogen bomb.