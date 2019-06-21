Forty Years Ago, June 21, 1979: Unrest in Assam

While Mizoram passed a tense but trouble-free day today, Assam rushed reinforcements of paramilitary forces to the border outposts in the Hailakandi sub-division of Cachar district on receipt of reports that gangs of the outlawed Mizo National Front (MNF) were seen moving about in the border areas. The armed forces have been alerted by the Assam government to move in to assist the civil administration in meeting any eventuality along its 96-kilometre border with Mizoram. The situation in Silchar was reported quiet and curfew was lifted during the day. The authorities at Aizawl, capital of Mizoram, did not lift the curfew today as tension continued in some pockets. Curfew was lifted at Lunglei, in southern Mizoram and was relaxed at Saitual till 6 pm. The authorities said that only night curfew would be in force at Saitual.

Advertising

Russia-China Tensions

A Soviet naval amphibious task force, headed by the 45,000-tonne aircraft-carrier “Minsk”, is gathering in the South China sea this weekend in a nerve-rattling show of Russian support of its Vietnam ally. The presence of the “Minsk”, Russia’s most modern warship, in the sensitive sea bordering China, comes just before the opening of a second round of peace talks between Peking and Hanoi. A delegation headed by a lesser-known Vietnamese Vice-Foreign Minister, Dinh Nho Lien, is scheduled to arrive in Peking on Monday.

World Cup Final

West Indies and England qualified to meet in the World Cup final at Lord’s on Saturday. Both semi-finals ended in exciting victories. West Indies beat Pakistan by 43 runs at the Oval while England defeated New Zealand by nine runs at Manchester. Scores: West Indies made 293 in 60 overs and defeated Pakistan who made 250 in 56.2 overs. On the other hand, England scored 221 for eight in 60 overs to beat New Zealand’s 212 for nine in 60 overs.