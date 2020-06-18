Forty Years Ago, June 18, 1980: Afghanistan Exit

Front page of the Indian Express, forty years ago. Front page of the Indian Express, forty years ago.

India feels that the prolonged presence of Soviet troops in Afghanistan could become, or may have already become, a “pretext for those who wish to create further instability in that country”. P V Narasimha Rao, the external affairs minister, said that, “Our fear is that beyond a reasonable timeframe, this could well come to pass”. He stressed the urgent need for a non-military political solution while such a solution was still possible. Making a statement in the Lok Sabha on his visit to the Soviet Union in early June, and his talks with senior Soviet leaders, Rao, for the first time, cast doubts on Soviet intentions to pull out of Afghanistan soon.

Tripura Violence

What started as a riot involving tribals and non-tribals in Tripura eleven days ago, appeared to be taking the shape of an armed confrontation between extremist tribals and security forces. Heavy exchange of fire between the security forces and the extremist tribals was reported from Kukarachhera near Theliamura, 82 km from Agartala and Tewanchera near Udaipur yesterday. A jawan identified as Kriman Singh was killed in an hour-long exchange of fire with rebel tribals at Kakarachera. Although there were no early indications, the security forces have now come across evidence of collaboration between Mizo insurgents and Tripura tribal extremists.

Rape Law

When a woman complains that she has been raped, the courts should presume that she is telling the truth and not unnecessarily doubt her, says the Law Commission. The commission feels that the law on rape is unduly harsh against women, and requires drastic changes. In its 84th report tabled in the Lok Sabha, the Law Commission has expressed the opinion that once the victim of a rape states in the witness box before a court that she did not consent to sexual intercourse with the accused, it should be obligatory for the court to presume that there was want of consent — which is a cardinal element of rape under the Indian Penal Code.

