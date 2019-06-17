Forty Years Ago: June 17, 1979

US-Soviet Talks

Advertising

US president Jimmy Carter and Soviet President Leonid Brezhnev planned to talk business in the first east-west summit meeting in nearly five years. They open their formal talks with an exchange of verbal statements outlining often-conflicting positions on global, regional and bilateral issues. Carter and Brezhnev exchanged brief pleasantries last night in a call on Austria’s president and shared a box at a glittering first night performance of the Austrian state opera.

Power Crisis

Maharashtra is under the worst power crisis in the annals of history. A five-day total power cut to all general industries, including textile mills has been announced. The continuous process industries will be subjected to 75 per cent energy and demand cut on their basic quotas. They will be allowed to retain 25 per cent quota to prevent damage to equipment. The drastic measures to curtail consumption were announced by Chief Minister Sharad Pawar at a press conference after getting cabinet approval and post consultations with representatives of labour and industries.

L N Mishra Probe

The special magistrate, Patna, reserved orders on the petition of four Ananda Margis, accused in the L N Mishra murder case, renewing their plea for release on bail. He also reserved orders on another petition submitted by them for the production of four documents which had acquired importance in the context of “newspaper reports that there is going to be fresh probe in Mr Mishra’s murder case” . The magistrate fixed July 17 as the next date for hearing the case. The petitioners, who are lodged in the Phulwari Sharif camp jail in Patna, are Santoshanand, Arteshanand, Sudevanand and Krishna Mohan Singh alias Gopaljee. Referring to the rejection of their earlier petition for bail, they sought to reiterate their plea on the ground that “there is no chance or possibility of the case being opened in the near future”.