Forty Years Ago: June 16, 1980: President’s rule

Front page of the Indian Express, forty years ago. Front page of the Indian Express, forty years ago.

President’s rule may be imposed in Tripura if the situation so warranted. This was indicated by the Union Minister of State for Home, Yogendra Makwana, at a news conference in Delhi. Answering questions, Makwana blamed the Tripura government for the trouble in that state and charged the Communists with having incited tribals to attack non-tribals. The Centre, he said, had warned the state government of the impending trouble, but the state authorities did not pay any attention. Makwana said “our warning” was based on intelligence bureau reports and had the state government acted quickly, the genocide in Tripura would not have taken place.

Vajpayee address

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, president of Bharatiya Janata Party, said in Delhi that the character of the Congress party had completely changed after the 1980 elections and that “elements ignorant of the concept of society have come into power”; Vajpayee was addressing the first conference of the Delhi Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party. He said that not only was the nation facing the danger of dictatorship but also that of an ineffective government.

Britain nuclear deal

Britain has quietly signed a nuclear deal with China which could earn the country a multi-million pound trade bonanza and at the same time provoke a major row with the Russians over the dangers of spreading nuclear know-how, according to the Sunday Express. The mass circulated British weekly said British scientists were closely involved in a feasibility study for China’s first nuclear power station which is likely to be built in Gurgaong province. Permission for the scientists to take part in the project was given early in May by the UK Energy minister, David Howell.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd