Forty Years Ago, June 13, 1980: Tripura Massacre

Express front page, June 13, 1980. (Express archive) Express front page, June 13, 1980. (Express archive)

Although the disturbances in West Tripura were described by Zail Singh, Union home minister, as a “massacre”, the magnitude of the tragedy that befell thousands of people in half a dozen villages was hardly revealed. It was a planned attack by the militant group of the Upajati Yuba Samiti of Tripura on the Hindu villages where thousands of refugees from erstwhile East Pakistan had settled down some 20 years ago. The carnage followed an incident in which a tribal boy was assaulted by some shopkeepers in Lembuchara Bazar. Within minutes, a mob of a few thousand tribals attacked the bazar, ransacked shops and killed a few persons.

No President’s Rule

Union home minister, Zail Singh, dismissed rather curtly a demand by his party colleague, Eduardo Faleiro, that the Centre should dismiss the Marxist government in Tripura, and impose President’s rule following the widespread killing and arson there. “It is not a good thing to weaken an elected state government at a delicate time like this, let alone dismiss it,” he said. “On such occasions we have to rise above party loyalties. The party may sometimes have to suffer but the national interest should not be harmed.” The Union government had not even considered imposing President’s rule in troubled Tripura, he said. Singh was replying to supplementaries to a calling attention motion on the Tripura mass killings.

Cambodia Violence

Khmer Rouge guerillas have massacred 150 to 200 rail passengers and wounded at least 300 more in a daylight attack on an overcrowded train about 70 kilometres northwest of Phnom Penh, Thai press reports said. The reports quoted survivors of the attack as saying that guerillas, hidden in a bush, blew up the locomotive with a rocket and opened heavy machine gun fire on passengers clinging to the sides and top of the 70-car train. Occupants of the train compartments were also among the victims, the witnesses said.

