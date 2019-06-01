Forty Years Ago: June 1, 1979

Mrs Gandhi Indicted

Indira Gandhi has been indicted by the Maruti commission for exerting undue influence over the government machinery to promote the business interests of her son, Sanjay Gandhi, during her tenure as prime minister. The report, according to informed sources, has also indicted the former Haryana chief minister, Bansi Lai, for helping Sanjay Gandhi obtain land and several senior officers for showing undue favours to the three concerns of Sanjay Gandhi. The report prepared by the commission’s chairman, Justice Alak Chandra Gupta, was taken to the home ministry by a commission official, N K Prasad, in a sealed cover and handed over to J C Pandey, joint secretary.

Army In Ahmedabad

The army was called out in Ahmedabad to control the situation arising out of violence by agitating policemen. Jawans took control of the city police headquarters, according to a senior police official. The Border Security Force had also been alerted, he said. The policemen, who were returning after holding a meeting, attacked the city police control room and destroyed the entire furniture and the telephone exchange. A car in which M D Patel, secretary of the Public Works Department, was travelling, was attacked and set afire, the official said.

Benazir In Larkana

Benazir Bhutto, daughter of the executed former prime minister of Pakistan, arrived in Larkana last night and heard thousands of supporters chant “long live Bhutto” and “Bhutto will live for thousands of years”. A tearful Benazir told welcoming crowds at the railway station, “The entire nation of Pakistan is in the grip of this mood today. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto belonged to Larkana. So long as he lived, he never bowed to anything wrong. Let us all pledge that we should follow the late Zulfikar All Bhutto’s guidelines of politics” she said. She added that she would stay in Larkana and meet anybody who knew about the last days of her late father.