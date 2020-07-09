Forty Years Ago, July 9, 1980: Opposition Walk Out

The Indian Express front pages on July 9, 1980 The Indian Express front pages on July 9, 1980

Almost the entire Opposition today walked out of the Lok Sabha amidst an unusual display of tempers and heated exchanges with the treasury benches and even the speaker after 40 minutes of a determined but unsuccessful attempt to get an adjournment motion admitted on “alarming growth” of incidents of atrocities against women and people of marginalised communities. Only eight opposition members, belonging to the DMK, the Muslim League and the National Conference remained in the house. The storm sparked off following heated exchanges between the Speaker and Jyotirmoy Basu and Chandrashekhar reached a flash point after the young Congress (I) members started shouting at the Opposition.

Atrocity In MP

Agitated Opposition members today rapped the Madhya Pradesh government over a gruesome incident of an alleged case of rape in Morena. The government admitted the beating and torture but disclaimed rape. Madhya Pradesh chief minister said the government accepted the “gravity” of the situation and proper action would be taken according to the judicial process. A significant aspect of this heated debate was that none of the 11 women members participated in it. The women members had also shown indifference when another such issue was raised in the house five days ago.

Relations With ASEAN

The Indian government has sought to assure the members of the ASEAN that its relations with its members will not be adversely affected by its decision to recognise the pro-Vietnamese Heng Samren regime in Kampuchea. This assurance was given by Eric Gonsalves, Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, yesterday to the ambassadors of ASEAN countries. The member countries of the group, who still recognise the Khmer Rouge government, have been critical of India’s decision.

