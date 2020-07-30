Forty Years Ago, July 30, 1980: Assam Formula

Front page of the Indian Express, forty years ago. Front page of the Indian Express, forty years ago.

Official level discussions will begin in a day or two to give shape to the final “formula” which emerged during the negotiations held by Manipur Chief Minister Dorendra Singh with leaders of the Assam movement to find a solution to the problem of foreign nationals. After the proposals are given concrete shape they will be placed before the Prime Minister for her approval. This was indicated by the Congress( I) General Secretary S S Mahapatra, shortly after CM Singh had met the PM and Home Minister. Mahapatra was present at both meetings. Mahapatra, who heads the Northeast region cell in the AICC-I was highly optimistic about the outcome of the effort initiated by Dorendra Singh. “If everything goes well complete peace may return to Assam” before the coming Independence day, he told reporters at an informal briefing.

India Wins Gold

India regained the Olympic hockey gold medal after a lapse of 16 years with an exciting 4-3 victory over Spain in Moscow. Surinder Singh Sodhi gave India a 2-0 half time lead in the second half. M K Kaushik and Mohammad Shaheed added two more to the tally. In between, Spain’s veteran full-back Juan Amat scored a hat-trick by converting three of the five penalty corners earned by his team in the second half. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has congratulated the Indian team for its victory. She described it as the “most creditable victory”. Union Education Minister B Shankaranand, also congratulated the Indian team on its splendid victory.

Bund Breached

The breach in the Bihar bund over the river Gandak in Deoria district widened from 700 metres to 1,500 metres. An SOS has been sent to the Bihar Government, which maintains this bund to immediately take steps for plugging the breach and protecting the UP population from a deluge.

