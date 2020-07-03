Forty Years Ago: July 3, 1980

Lord Snow, better known as novelist, scientist and government administrator C P Snow, died at his London home, his family announced. Lord Snow, better known as novelist, scientist and government administrator C P Snow, died at his London home, his family announced.

China’s Offer

The recent Chinese offer of a package solution to the India-China border dispute does represent a desire on China’s part to take up the normalisation process, External Affairs Minister P V Narasimha Rao said in the Lok Sabha. India was responding to that offer, he added. However, “the Government of India has never accepted the premise on which it (the offer) is based,” namely that the Chinese side would be making a concession by giving up its claim to territory in the eastern sector, Rao said. While welcoming the “prospect of the eastern sector being settled without any particular difficulty” Rao suggested that “ways other than the package solution suggested by the Chinese Government could prove more effective”. He reiterated India’s desire to settle the border tangle in the spirit of the five principles of co-existence. The External Affairs Minister rejected opposition charges that India had accepted part of the package deal. “We have not made any commitment,” he said.

Tripura Attack

Eight persons were killed and 35 injured, two of them seriously, when about 30 armed tribal extremists ambushed a private bus at Gandhari, 10 km from Amarpur in South Tripura. The bus was going from Amarpur to Udaipur when the ambush took place. The extremists, after the pla­nned attack, disappeared into the surrounding densely-forested ravines of the Amarpur hill ranges. The extremists fired at the bus from point-blank range from a muzzleloader gun. Some pellets were embedded on the side of the front door. Used cartridges were recovered from the spot, said a BSF officer.

C P Snow Dead

Lord Snow, better known as novelist, scientist and government administrator C P Snow, died at his London home, his family announced. He was 74. A scientist by training and a writer by instinct, Snow had his first book published in 1932.

