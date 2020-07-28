Forty Years Ago, July 28, 1980: McMahon line

The Indian Express front page, July 28, 1980. (Express archive) The Indian Express front page, July 28, 1980. (Express archive)

China claims that a “historic document” discovered recently disproves India’s stand that the Simla Agreement of 1914 confirms McMahon Line as the traditional Sino-Indian boundary in the eastern sector. The Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, Wang Bing Nan, said that the British representative at the Simla conference, McMahon, had merely suggested a boundary line. The British government later prepared a “false document’’ saying that the boundary had been decided at the conference. Wang said that India’s External Affairs Minister P V Narasimha Rao had “agreed to check the historical documents”. Mr Wang at first said that Rao had made the announcement in the Indian Parliament. But in reply to further questions, said that Rao had made the announcement not in public but in a written reply to an MP.

Shah is dead

Deposed Shah of Iran Mohammed Reza Pahlavi died in a military hospital in Cairo, where he put up his final battle against cancer. Pahlavi was 60. Washington was watching nervously to see how Iran’s leadership will react to the Shah’s death in the context of the fate of US hostages in Tehran. It was the US decision to allow the exiled Shah to seek treatment for cancer in New York that led to the seizure of the hostages in a crisis that has so far defied solution.

Kashmir firing

At least one person was killed and several were injured, some of them seriously, when armed police resorted to firing and bursting of teargas shells in various parts of the city. The police chased away violent crowd which set on fire two places of worship and many vans belonging to the Army or paramilitary forces. Those who received gunshot wounds were admitted to the state hospital.

