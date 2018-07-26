Forty Years Ago, July 26, 1978: Desai-Singh Letters

The front page of The Indian Express on July 26, 1978. The front page of The Indian Express on July 26, 1978.

The Morarji Desai-Charan Singh correspondence controversy cropped up in the Lok Sabha again with a united opposition renewing its plea that the letters be placed before the House. A new element was added during the discussion on the issue — whether the procedure agreed to between the government and the Opposition to solve the impasse in the Rajya Sabha would be applicable to the Lok Sabha. Speaker K S Hegde made it clear that the Lok Sabha would not be a “subordinate house”.

Bhutan’s Status

India may accord full ambassadorial status to Thimpu in New Delhi. A proposal to this effect received from Bhutan was under consideration by the South Block. The move was seen as further evidence of an independent Bhutan coming into its own on the world stage. But it raised issues regarding India’s special relations with the mountain kingdom.

Manipur Situation

The governor of North-Eastern States, L P Singh, flew into Imphal amidst reports of fresh violence, which prompted the state government to declare the entire Manipur Valley as a disturbed area. Although the governor’s visit to the state had been planned at least 10 days ago, his arrival got played up in the national press when a sensational report said the army had been called in to deal with the deteriorating law and order situation.

RSS Chief’s Meetings

The RSS chief, Balasaheb Deoras, met Defence Minister Jagjivan Ram in New Delhi. Deoras had met former minister Charan Singh on July 25 and is likely to call on the PM on July 27.

Bhajan Lal

The dissident leader Bhajan Lal will be sworn in as a Cabinet minister in Haryana on July 27. Chief Minister Devi Lal had announced the decision.

