Forty Years Ago, July 23, 1980: Rao on Palestine

The Indian Express front page, July 23, 1980. (Express archive) The Indian Express front page, July 23, 1980. (Express archive)

Foreign Minister P V Narasimha Rao urged the emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on Palestine to “compel Israel to recognise the inalienable national and human rights of the Palestinian people and put an end to its aggressive and barbarous behaviour against them.” Israel, he said, should be compelled to immediately stop and reverse its policy of putting up settlements in occupied territory, recognise the rights of the Palestinian people to organise themselves in an independent and sovereign state of their own under the leadership of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation and withdraw from all Arab territories occupied since 1967, including the holy city of Jerusalem.

Indira-Abdullah

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Kashmir Chief Minister Sheikh Abdullah met for 90 minutes in New Delhi and reviewed the political situation in the state in the context of the growing strain between the Congress-I and the National Conference, which is being reflected in the Centre-state relationship. Abdullah followed up the meeting with Mrs Gandhi with an hour-long meeting with Home Minister Zail Singh. CM Abdullah had created a flutter with his outburst at a Martyrs’ Day rally in Srinagar on July 13. While his visit to Delhi was scheduled for discussions with the Planning Commission, both sides took the opportunity to talk to arrest the deterioration of Centre-state relations. At their meeting, Mrs Gandhi reportedly drew the CM’s attention to apprehensions caused by his controversial speech. Several Congress-I members and other leaders had taken strong exception to the Sheikh’s remarks, which had sought to equate India and Pakistan.

DD in colour

Delhi Doordarshan is understood to have succeeded in conducting a colour telecast using its present transmission equipment, heralding the advent of colour television in the country. The experiment was carried out on the afternoon of July 18. The results of the 30-minute telecast, according to sources close to the centre, were satisfactory.

