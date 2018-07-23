Forty Years Ago: July 23, 1978

At least 13 persons died following heavy rains in Rajasthan. At least 13 persons died following heavy rains in Rajasthan.

Indira chargesheet

The CBI filed a chargesheet in the court of the special judge, J D Jain, against former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, former Union minister P C Sethi, additional private secretary to the then PM R K Dhawan, a stenographer in the then PM’s secretariat N D Manchanda and two businessmen, Suresh Vasudeva and Jit Paul, for offences of conspiracy and criminal misconduct. The court ordered that all the accused individuals be summoned to appear in person on August 23, 1978. The chargesheet alleged that Mrs Gandhi, and others, had misused their official position in obtaining without payment or cost or hire charges a large number of jeeps for electioneering during the March 1977 general election. The amount involved, according to the chargesheet, was Rs 60 lakh.

Rajasthan rains

At least 13 persons died following heavy rains in Rajasthan. The worst affected were Bikaner, Churu, Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts, where incessant downpour caused heavy damage to life and property.

Jeddah talks

At a very high level in Jeddah, India brought up the issue of Sikhs being banned from entering Saudi Arabia. This was part of the brief that Foreign Secretary Jagat Mehta carried with him when he left for Saudi Arabia earlier in the week. The ban was first imposed two years ago.

Vengal Rao quits

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister J Vengal Rao resigned his seat in the state legislative assembly and announced retirement from politics. The decision came in the wake of the Vimadalal Commission report, which ascribed to him administrative improprieties when he was the chief minister. The Commission held that Rao went out of the way to accord a “royal” welcome to Sanjay Gandhi by misusing administrative apparatus.

