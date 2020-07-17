Forty years ago July 17, 1980: Indo-Pak talks fail

Indian Express front page July 17, 1980 Indian Express front page July 17, 1980

The two-day talks between India and Pakistan have concluded with New Delhi asserting that Islamabad is not doing its bit in giving a push to the normalisation of relations between the two countries. What clouded today’s meeting was the Pakistani foreign minister’s speech which New Delhi has objected to on three counts.

One, the reference to a “just and amicable” resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir situation. Two, his demand for a determination of the ratio of the armed forces of the two countries.Three, the suggestion that the acquisition of sophisticated weapons by India was causing apprehensions among all its neighbours. India has maintained that issues like Kashmir and reduction of armed forces should not be mentioned in public speeches.

Suspect Missionaries

The West Bengal government has alleged that some British, West German and Dutch missionaries were aiding the Jharkhand movement and organising tribal people to agitate on pro-tribal issues. Making a statement in the Lok Sabha, the minister of state for home affairs, Yogendra Makwana, said that the district magistrate of Midnapore had intimated that increasing numbers of foreigners and missionaries were visiting Jharkhand. He also reported that a number of voluntary organisations, financed by foreign countries and institutions, were working in the Jhargram area.

Garhwal Landslides

At least 19 people were killed in landslides and house collapse following heavy rains in Tehri Garhwal.

Delhi Dacoities

The Delhi Police is in a state of panic following a spate of dacoities in the capital. According to reliable sources, Home Minister Zail Singh pulled up the Lt Governor of Delhi, Jagmohan and the city’s police chief P S Bhinder over the situation.

