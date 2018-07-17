Forty Years Ago, July 17, 1978: Alliance ends

The Front Page of the Indian Express on July 17, 1978 The Front Page of the Indian Express on July 17, 1978

The Congress Working Committee decided to scrap the coalition with the Congress (I) in Maharashtra. It also decided against an alliance with the Janata Party or accepting its support in forming a government in the state. Vasantdada Patil, chief minister of Maharashtra, is likely to hand in his resignation on July 18.

No Hindi, Please

The non-Janata chief ministers of the southern states urged the prime minister to “intervene immediately and ensure that prompt action is taken to stop imposition of Hindi on the non-Hindi speaking people”. In a resolution, the CMs said that despite assurances by the PM that Hindi will not be imposed on the southern states, there have been covert attempts by ministers of the Union government to do so.

Morarji, Charan Meet

Morarji Desai and Charan Singh are meeting on July 18 at the prime minister’s residence. This will be their first meeting after Charan Singh’s resignation as Union home minister.

Emergency Courts

The creation of “Emergency courts” which will have the status of high courts has been proposed by Ram Jethmalani, lawyer and MP, in his non-official bill to try former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her associates for Emergency excesses. The bill provides only for one appeal, that is to the Supreme Court both on facts and law. Normally, if an accused is tried by a magistrate’s court or sessions court, he can go on appeal to the HC and later, the SC.

Wheat To Kabul

The movement of Indian wheat to Afghanistan through Pakistan will begin July 18. 1,320 tonne of wheat, which is being loaned to Afghanistan, will be handed over to Pakistan at village Attari.

