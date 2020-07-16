Forty years ago, July 16, 1980: Indo-Pak Talks

Indian Express front page July 16, 1980 Indian Express front page July 16, 1980

Talks between India and Pakistan began with the Prime Minister suggesting to the visiting Pakistan Foreign Minister Agha Shahid that Pakistan should think of setting the Kashmir issue with India peacefully and bilaterally as had been provided in the Simla Agreement. Indira Gandhi’s suggestion clearly implied that the Indian government wants Pakistan to give up raising the Kashmir issue in various world forums and instead discuss it with India. It’s not clear what exactly Agha Shahi told PM Indira Gandhi on the Kashmir issue. But later in his banquet speech, the Pakistan foreign minister said: “We are fully committed to the Simla Agreement in all its provisions and are confident that the process would be carried to its logical conclusion with a just and amicable settlement on Jammu and Kashmir.”

Two Mizo Leaders

In an effort to accommodate the Mizo National Front Leader, Laldenga, without toppling the elected People’s Conference Government of Brigadier Sailo in Mizoram, the Union government is trying to persuade the two to bury the hatchet. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Home Minister Zail Singh are reported to have told the Mizoram government that it can work together with Laldenga. This suggestion is said to have been made when the Mizoram Finance Minister, Lalhmingthanga called on them. They assured the minister that the Centre has no plans to dismiss the elected government of Mizoram.

Sugar Prices Crash

Sugar and khandsari prices crashed following the reduction in the limits of holding stocks of these items. In most markets, sugar prices tumbled by 20 per cent to 40 per cent and that of khandsari by Rs 15 to Rs 50 a quintal. The steepest fall in sugar prices was in Delhi where it lost Rs 42 while that of khandsari came down by Rs 50 a quintal in Bombay.

