Forty Years Ago, July 14, 1980: Congress parleys

The Karnataka Chief Minister, Gundu Rao had an unscheduled meeting with the Andhra Pradesh CM Chenna Reddy during his brief stopover at Hyderabad. The Andhra Home Minister M M Jashim was also present at the meeting. Political circles attach great significance to the meeting in view of the fact that Reddy has been “sounded” out by the party’s high command to discuss the situation in the state. Rao is also a member of the Congress’s Central Parliamentary committee. Reddy and his colleagues maintain that the two leaders “had just met over a cup of tea” but informed sources that Rao was carrying the high command’s message to the Andhra CM. Reddy said he would give his views about the situation in the state at an appropriate moment.

Vajpayee on Assam

The president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, has urged the Centre to resume talks with the leaders of the Assam movement on the foreigners issue without any precondition. The movement had reached a critical state and the failure to arrive at a solution through negotiations could lead to disastrous consequences, he said. The government was obliged to take a “sympathetic and constructive attitude”, the BJP leader said.

Workers’ stir

The industrial workers of Faridabad and Ballabhgarh are on the warpath again. Intelligence sources say that the situation is “highly explosive” and if urgent steps are not taken, the retrenched factory hands, who were involved in violent acts in October last year, might repeat it.

Flood threats

Uttar Pradesh is bracing itself for floods in its eastern region. The river Ghagra has crossed the danger mark at Barabanki and rising along its course leading to its confluence with the Ganga.

