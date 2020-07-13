Forty Years Ago, July 13, 1980: Rally In Pakistan

The PNA resolution said that General Zia’s order had turned Pakistan “into a graveyard and the country has been totally paralysed”. The PNA resolution said that General Zia’s order had turned Pakistan “into a graveyard and the country has been totally paralysed”.

Five outlawed political parties in Pakistan have vowed to launch a nationwide movement to outlaw the government of General Zia ul Haq if democracy is not restored in the country within six weeks. The Pakistan Nation Alliance (PNA) presented its demands at a national convention attended by 800 delegates in Lahore. The meeting chaired by Pir Ali Shah of the Muslim League was held in violation of the martial law. General Zia had outlawed political parties in October last year and banned political gatherings. The PNA resolution said that General Zia’s order had turned Pakistan “into a graveyard and the country has been totally paralysed”.

Assam Congress’s View

The executive committee of the Assam Congress Party has sought Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s permission to stake claims to form a government in the state. The committee said many problems have come up in the way of finding an amicable solution to the foreigners problem in the state because it did not have a popular government. The resolution said that the foreigners problem was a national problem and should be solved at the national level.

Sanjay Plane Crash

Usha Saxena, wife of Captain Subhash Saxena who was with Sanjay Gandhi when the aircraft carrying the two crashed, has denied that her husband was medically unfit. She also quoted Air Chief Marshal Arjan Singh as saying that there had been an explosion in the aircraft and that it had try to perform acrobatics before crashing. The Air Chief Marshall, however, denied making any such statement.

No To Congress

The Janata Party President Chandra Shekhar denied reports that he had ever tried to join the Congress (I). He said the “possibility of my joining the Congress is like the possibility of Mrs Gandhi trying to join the Janata Party”.

