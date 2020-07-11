Forty Years Ago, July 11, 1980: US-China Talks

Their 75-minute conference closed out Carter’s 21 hour visit to Japan to attend a memorial service for the late prime minister Mayoshi Ohira. Their 75-minute conference closed out Carter’s 21 hour visit to Japan to attend a memorial service for the late prime minister Mayoshi Ohira.

The US President, Jimmy Carter and China’s premier Hua Guofeng in their first formal meeting have underlined the growing US-China-Japan relationship as a way of limiting Soviet expansionism. Their 75-minute conference closed out Carter’s 21 hour visit to Japan to attend a memorial service for the late prime minister Mayoshi Ohira. “There is essential agreement between China, Japan and the US with regard to strategic perspectives, particularly as they relate to the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan and the invasion of Cambodia by Soviet-backed Vietnamese,” the White spokesperson Jody Powell said.

Soviets In Kabul

In a sudden spurt of air transport activity, Soviet cargo planes landed in Kabul with light tanks, armoured personnel carriers, fresh troops. Despite the Soviet announcement that the country’s troops troops were withdrawing, well-informed sources said fresh units of specially trained anti-guerilla fighters and new equipment continued to arrive in the Afghan capital.

CPM-Congress Tiff

The Lok Sabha speaker told the house that he had referred CPM member Jyotirmoy Bosu’s motion demanding the removal of Union Energy and Coal minister, Ghani Khan Chaudhury’s removal from the council of ministers to the Prime Minister. The CPM member himself was the target of several privilege motions moved by members of Congress (1). The speaker said he referred the matter to Bosu for his comments.

Submarine Deal

The Union cabinet is understood to have cleared a project to buy submarines for the navy. A contract is likely to be concluded with a German shipping outfit. According to reliable sources, each submarine is likely to cost Rs 50 crore and will be between 1,000 and 1,400 tonnes.

