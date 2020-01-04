Forty Years Ago: January 4, 1980

Poll Violence

Three persons were killed and about 18 injured in a poll clash in Moradabad district. Polling in that centre was adjourned and a fresh date will be announced soon. All those killed and injured were believed to be Harijans supporting the Janata Party, the assailants armed with guns were alleged to be Jats supporting the Lok Dal. According to official information, the incident occurred at the Akoarpur Patti polling centre following a dispute over the eligibility of a Jat voter. Reportedly, the village had two localities, one inhabitated by Harijans and the other by Jats and others. The polling centre was nearer to the basti of the Harijans who were the first to form the queue in the morning. When one voter believed to be a Jat came to vote, his eligibility was questioned. There was an exchange of words leading to a scuffle.

Soviet Invasion

Soviet invaders were reported to have crushed resistance and occupied Afghanistan’s southern provincial capital of Kandahar and the eastern city of Jalalabad on Thursday, reports AP. Travellers from Kandahar, south-west of Kabul and 50 miles from the border with Pakistan’s Balochistan province, told the Pakistani newspaper, Jasarat, that the Soviets occupied Kandahar city on Wednesday after two days of clashes with Afghan government forces opposed to the Russians.

US-China Alliance

US defence secretary Harold Brown, who is visiting China this weekend, is expected among other things to discuss with Chinese leaders coordinated aid to Pakistan in the context of the Soviet move into Afghanistan. Brown’s visit had been scheduled several months ago but a senior official said that Moscow’s intervention in Afghanistan has given his mission “a new dimension”. The official said: “The Soviets have forced us and the Chinese into a posture in which we both see the world in the same way.”

